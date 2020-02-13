Some New Paltz restaurants are taking a hit amid ongoing concern about water contamination in the village.

Some restaurants like Starbucks have simply closed down as the village's do-not-drink advisory continues. Others have been filling up jugs with water, provided by the state and village, to stay open.

The staff at Main Street Bistro told Spectrum News they are using potable water from other sources — such as a spring in the mountains — for cooking.

"Everything is fine," said server Carly Lindley. "The health department has been here to visit to make sure everything is running smoothly. We've been eating the food; we've been drinking [the bottled water]; we're doing OK."

Despite staff members offering reassurance, customers remain scarce. There could be a few reasons for that, staff members said. SUNY-New Paltz students were ordered to leave campus until Monday, and others may not yet feel comfortable enough to eat out.

"It kind of sucks a little bit," said Assistant Manager Sarah Talerico, "because we're safe and we're going to do everything we possibly can to maintain the safety of New Paltz."

“Something went wrong...” It appears so. Some New Paltz businesses close due to contaminated water. Others stay open by using water provided by the village/state. Either way, it’s a grind. On the bright side, prelim test results are encouraging and there are places to park. pic.twitter.com/w9yQkiZLhT — Ben Nandy (@BenNandyNews) February 13, 2020

The staff here at Main Street Bistro are troopers. They are burning through gallon jugs of Poland Spring to keep the place operating. Business is about half of what it should be and the mayor is asking everyone to go check out a restaurant in New Paltz this weekend. pic.twitter.com/jklb4WDdX5 — Ben Nandy (@BenNandyNews) February 13, 2020

Village officials believe a reservoir was contaminated by a nearby damaged fuel line, which led to complaints about odd-smelling and odd-tasting tap water.

"Signs went up all over town, and everybody just kind of cut and ran," said Talerico. "And then, with all the college kids leaving ... everybody knew."

So far, test results have been encouraging. The county executive said tests have shown non-detectable levels of petroleum compounds. Village officials said there are more tests being done, but note the water is still suitable for bathing and washing dishes or clothes.

Mayor Tim Rogers took to Facebook asking the community to rally around businesses that have been "whacked" by this week's water emergency.

"They need us right now," he wrote.