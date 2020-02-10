APOPKA, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert was heard screaming as she was abducted from her father's home Monday morning, Apopka Police say.

Madeline Mejia was last seen in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street in Apopka just after 6 a.m. when her dad put her in his car and went back inside to get his keys, Chief Mike McKinley said at a news conference.

He heard the girl scream, and when we went back outside, he saw a black Honda with a temporary Texas tag driving off, he said.

The father followed the Honda onto Florida's Turnpike and onto northbound Interstate 75, when he lost sight of the vehicle. He didn't have his phone with him, so he turned around, went home, and called police, McKinley said.

The Honda's windows may be slightly tinted. The driver may be a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in its Amber Alert. The driver may have long brown hair and facial hair. There may be a woman in the car with them.

McKinley said the father told them he doesn't know the driver of the vehicle.

Madeline is a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and hair. She's about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.

The Honda that authorities are looking for may be out of Orange County at this point and heading northbound, possibly on I-75, McKinley said.

Police are urging anyone who may spot it to please call Apopka Police at 407-703-1757 or 911 immediately.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia from Apopka, Florida in Orange County. If you have any information, contact Apopka PD at 407-703-1757 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/rTgoxQOdK1 — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 10, 2020