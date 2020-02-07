ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help with some missing person cases most people probably have not heard much about.

Family members of a few of those missing people joined detectives in a plea for the public's help.

LaTonya Roberts' family says the last place she went before she disappeared back in 1994 was "Heroes" nightclub in Eatonville. Her car was found near the club, but still to this day, there has been no sign of Roberts.

"Just not knowing where she is or what happened to her — I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," said Lolita Rowe, Roberts' younger sister.

Rowe still blames herself for not going out with her sister to dance the night she disappeared.

"So it's a daily thing of having her on my mind and me having to ride through and say if I had just gone out with her, this would've never happened, it would've never happened," said Rowe.

Rowe, and the families of five other missing people, managed to summon the strength to join the Orange County Sheriff's Office to put a spotlight on missing person cases that have not been in the news much.

"To get some of these cases we haven't heard about out in the public and see if anyone will come forward with any kind of tip," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Rowe says her sister vanished just two weeks before Christmas, right after she had just recorded her singing the national anthem at a game at Oak Ridge High School.

"I kissed her, I gave her a hug and she was like, 'I'll call you,'" she recalled.

However, she never called. Rowe, her mother and father and four other sisters hope someone comes forward with information that could help give them answers.

"I don't see how you can live. I don't see how you can go to bed at night knowing that you know something and not say anything about it," said Rowe.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of the people in these missing persons cases.

You can call Crimeline and remain anonymous at 1-800-423-TIPS.