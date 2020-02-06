ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has serious injuries after being shot early Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not released additional details

At around 2:03 a.m., deputies were called to a home on 1800 block of Rockhurst Avenue in Orlando in response to an aggravated battery call.

When they got there, they discovered the teen with serious gunshot injuries, stated the Sheriff's Office.

The teen was taken to a local hospital. His name has not been released and authorities have not released any additional details.