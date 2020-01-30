ORLANDO, Fla. — A convicted murderer heads back to the Orange County courtroom later Thursday as prosecutors want him to once again face the death penalty in a killing that happened eight years ago.

Last week, the state's highest court reversed its 2016 decision that a jury must be unanimous to recommend the death penalty.

Back in 2015, a judge sentenced Bessman Okafor to death for the 2012 killing of Alex Zaldivar, as Zaldivar prepared to testify against him in court the next day about a robbery.

But the jury's death penalty recommendation in that case was not unanimous, so after the State Supreme Court's 2016 decision, this case was thrown back on the docket and Okafor faced a new sentencing this March where he could have potentially gotten off death row.

The victim's father says the legal changes have kept him from moving on from his son's murder.

"They use us like puppets. We never get closure. We've been at this already since 2012 and we still cannot get closure, it's because of them. It's because of the courts," said Rafael Zaldivar.

Now that the state's highest court is basically saying the original jury decision in this case is legally OK, prosecutors want to reinstate Okafor's original death penalty sentence.

In addition, we could see a similar scenario with more than 100 cases across the state where prosecutors want to do the same thing with other cases where death penalty sentences have been overturned in all of this.

Prosecutors will be arguing their case in court as the hearing in Okafor's case is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.