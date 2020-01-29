ORLANDO, Fla. — A male carjacking suspect was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after an Orlando Police officer shot him, Chief Orlando Rolón says.

No officers were injured.

Rolón said during a news conference that the shooting happened near West Colonial Drive and Tampa Avenue, but there were several crime scenes.

According to investigators, at about 10 a.m., an Orlando Police sergeant was doing surveillance along Westmoreland Drive in the Parramore neighborhood of Orlando when he spotted a man being pulled into a vehicle by two other men.

The sergeant radioed what he saw and followed the vehicle but lost it.

On Ross Place and Stryker Street, one of the men bailed out of the vehicle and tried to carjack a woman in ablack Nissan sedan on the 2100 block of West Colonial Drive, Rolón said.

Another Orlando police officer witnessed this and officers took a man into custody at that scene.

Meanwhile, the man who bailed out of the first vehicle couldn't get into the Nissan sedan.

But the officer who witnessed the attempted carjacking confronted the man, who investigators say was armed with two handguns.

A confrontation ensued and the suspect was shot. Rolón did not say who shot first or what led to the shooting.

Update: Pictured are the suspect’s guns recovered at the carjacking scene. pic.twitter.com/gZ6HP6SXQi — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 29, 2020

He was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition, Rolón said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice when officers fire their weapons in the line of duty.

The names of all involved have not been released yet.

Eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive between John Young Parkway and North Tampa Avenue were closed for the investigation.

Reporter Rebecca Turco contributed to this story.