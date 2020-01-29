MIAMI, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-week-old baby out of Miami on Wednesday morning.

If anyone sees little Andrew Caballeiro or Ernesto Caballeiro, call 911

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says Andrew Caballeiro was last seen close to the Homestead area.

Authorities believe he may be with 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro.

Andrew Caballeiro is described as a white-Hispanic baby boy who is 20 inches tall and 7 pounds. He has no hair, has black eyes, and was last seen on the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

The FDLE describes Ernesto Caballeiro as a white-Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE did not say what the relationship is between the two.

They may be traveling in a 2001 White Chevy Express with the Florida tag H-E-T-Y-13. There is a decal of "Nesty School Services" on the passenger van. There is another decal on the back left door that reads, "Caution: Transporting Children."

FDLE warns to not approach them and call 911 immediately.