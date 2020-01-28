OCALA, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy in Ocala is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after stabbing his 5-year-old sister Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police say the boy told them he had the thought of stabbing her in his head for two days

Boy told police he said 'Die, Die' while stabbing sister, report states

Girl suffered stab wounds in the back; condition unknown

According to the Ocala Police Department in an arrest affidavit, when officers got to the scene at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments complex, they found the 5-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.

She was air lifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville where her condition remains unknown, but it is known that she was able to communicate before being air lifted.

Police found her brother hiding from investigators in a nearby shed.

After interviewing him, police determined they had enough to charge him.

According to the affidavit, (he) stated he wanted to kill her and the thought had entered his head two days earlier. He stated that he tried to get it out of his head but could not."

The affidavit also offered this detail:



"It should be noted that (the boy) stated when he was stabbing his sister, he said 'Die, Die' and his mother had arrived and took the knife way from him," stated the document.

The mother had left the two children alone in the boy's bedroom for 10 minutes while she checked the mail and got candy for the two from a neighbor, stated the affidavit.

Spectrum News 13 is not naming the boy because he is a minor.