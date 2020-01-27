ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who left a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Orange County early Monday morning.

Motorcyclist's name not released

No description given for car driver

At around 4:45 a.m., a male was driving a 2013 four-door Mazda on Taft Vineland Road eastbound when it traveled to the westbound lane and struck a 2015 Yama motorcycle head-on, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Orlando man, was killed. His name has not been released until his family has been notified.

He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Mazda fled on foot, according to the FHP, adding that charges are pending against him.

No description was given for the Mazda driver, but the FHP stated anyone who has information about him should call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

The crash remains under investigation.