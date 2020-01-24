WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department is looking for a teenager who has been missing since Monday.

Police say there say there is concern for 14-year-old Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua's wellbeing because she is currently without her medication.

Joshua is a black 14-year-old girl who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall at 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a red tank top and she usually wears her hair in a ponytail.

If you know anything about Joshua’s whereabouts please call 911 or Winter Park Police Department at 1-407-644-1313.