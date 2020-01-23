WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Winter Park man driving a stolen truck was arrested Wednesday after attempting to elude troopers in North Florida, according to authorities.

Miles J. Ward, 27, arrested by Florida Highway Patrol

He has been charged with grand theft, aggravated fleeing

Trooper spotted truck heading north on Interstate 75

A Florida Highway Patrol officer on a routine patrol in Interstate 75 in Columbia County noticed a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup following another vehicle too closely at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck also made an "abrupt/improper lane change," FHP said in a report.

An officer ran a check on the vehicle's plate and it showed the truck was stolen in Winter Park on January 20.

When an officer attempted a traffic stop, Ward allegedly tried to elude troopers by running stop lights, a stop sign, making an improper U-turn and driving on the wrong side of the road multiple times, the report said.

After a short pursuit, the truck was stopped. Ward was arrested without any additional incidents. He was not hurt.

Ward was additionally charged with reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession and use of another person's identification.

He is being held at the Columbia County jail on a $63,000 bond.