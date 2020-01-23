ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 20 dogs died during a house fire of a "reputable breeder" on Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

6 puppies, dogs were revived

Homeowner was not hurt during the fire

The fire took place at around 5:15 a.m. at the 3000 block of Bay Lake Road in Orlando.

In a series of tweets, the OCFR stated that the fire was contained to one room. While about six puppies and dogs were revived, 19 were killed in the home, stated the OCFR.

The dogs who did survive are being cared for.

Update: #HouseFire on Bay Lake Rd: While crews were able to revive approx. 6 dogs, unfortunately 19 perished in the home. This was primarily a smoke event, causing significant smoke damage inside of the home. The dogs who survived are currently being cared for. pic.twitter.com/AkOnyCyjkD — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 23, 2020

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and currently, it does not appear suspicious.

The air handler (like an air conditioning unit) may have been the source of the fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Veal of the OCFR during a brief news conference.

#HouseFire 3000 block of Bay Lake Rd: Units dispatched at 5:15 a.m., arriving o/s to heavy smoke. Fire contained to 1 room, caused by an air handler (pictured below).Owner is a reputable breeder. Multiple dogs were in the home at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/kbqSfBKQxR — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 23, 2020

The homeowner, who has not been named, was not injured and no one else was in the house at the time of the fire.

