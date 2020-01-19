DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are looking into the suspicious death of a man who was discovered with a stab wound at a Daytona Beach motel.

Jeffrey Schusky was found with a stab wound

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department were called out after 11 p.m. Saturday to the Happy Holiday Motel at 1617 North Atlantic Ave., where they found a 34-year-old Ormond Beach man, who had been stabbed.

Police say the manager at the Happy Holiday Motel, who lives there, answered the door after hearing "persistent knocking" to find Jeffrey Schusky bleeding and crawling on the ground outside the door.

I spoke with a man at the office of the hotel, he declined to talk about the stabbing from last night, as he washed away blood off the pavement of the parking lot. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LCa1Ast6pj — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) January 19, 2020

First responders arrived minutes later, but were unable to revive him.

Officers say Schusky suffered one puncture wound to the upper left side of his abdomen, however, in a news release, police said, "… it is unclear what caused it or if that has anything to do with his death."

Schusky had been staying at the motel where he died.

Karen Williams lives up the road and saw all the police cars outside on Saturday night. She says this kind of crime in her typically quiet neighborhood makes her uneasy, enough that she did not want to be outside for her run until sunrise.

"I did decide today to wait until the light came up. So yeah, I'm a little anxious about the amount of crime and what's going on," she said.

Officials stated that an autopsy on Schusky will be conducted Sunday to determine his exact cause of death and police say the motive behind this is unclear.

Police are asking for people's help in finding out more about what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Jayson Wallace at 1-386-671-5207 or WallaceJayson@dbpd.us regarding Case 2000-01195.