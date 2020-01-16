OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The man who confessed to killing his wife, three children and the family dog in Osceola County is set to face a judge on Thursday afternoon.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson says the bodies had been inside his home in Celebration for at least two weeks.

Currently, Anthony Todt is being held inside the Osceola County Jail, but how he ended up there is quite a tale, according to Gibson.

The 44-year-old Todt had been under investigation for healthcare fraud when deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office went along to help agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to arrest him on Monday when they found the bodies, described Gibson.

Spectrum News 13 learned Todt traveled from his physical therapy business in Connecticut to live with his family in Florida on weekends. Unsealed federal court documents accuse him of taking loans or advances from more than 20 commercial lenders to fund the business and billing for services he did not provide.

However, on Wednesday Todt was charged with his family's deaths: His wife Megan Todt, 42, and three kids — 13-year-old Alec, 11-year-old Tyler, and Zoe, only 4 years old.

The sheriff says Todt admitted to killing them at the end of December along with their family dog Breezy.

One neighbor says it is her one of her worst fears come true.

"You see him everyday next door smiling and waving and you can fathom what it's like — right next door everyday. And now we're never going to see the kids again and hear their laughter. It's very sad, it's tragic," described Michelle Augustin.

The sheriff says back on December 29, deputies went to the home after a relative had not heard from the family in a while.

However, from outside the home, authorities did not notice anything unusual.

Todt is set to face a judge at 1 p.m. for the charges of murder and animal cruelty.

Celebration resident Anthony Tod is charged for the deaths of his wife, three children and the family dog. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)