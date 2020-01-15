CELEBRATION, Fla. — A mom and three children who were found dead in a Celebration home were slain by the woman's husband, who was being served a federal warrant, Sheriff Russ Gibson said Wednesday.

Anthony Todt faces homicide charges

He also faces felony charge of animal cruelty; accused of killing family dog

Anthony Todt confessed to killing his wife and their three children, Gibson said during a news conference.

"He has confessed to killing his wife Meghan Todt … and their three children," said Gibson.

The family — Megan, 42, and children Alec, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, — was found dead in the home on the 200 block of Reserve Place on Monday. The sheriff was noticeably choked up when he read out loud Zoe's birthday.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office were helping federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services in serving an arrest warrant to Todt when they found the bodies.

The family dog, Breezy, was also found dead.

"Anthony has been arrest on a warrant obtained by our detectives today for multiple counts of homicide and one count of felony animal cruelty," Gibson described.

Gibson says he personally does not known why federal agents were investigating Todt, but it was tied to an investigation in Connecticut.

While the bodies were discovered on Monday, the sheriff stated the time of death was just a few weeks ago.

"We believe the deaths occurred sometime toward the end of December," Gibson said.

While authorities are waiting on positive identification of the four bodies, but sheriff strongly believes they are the family.

Last month, an out-of-state family member asked for a wellness check on the family, because they had not heard from them in a couple of days. Deputies went to the home but weren't able to reach anyone who lived there.

Federal agents contacted the Osceola Sheriff's Office on January 9 regarding an investigation into Todt. Deputies made several attempts to reach him and the family but did not have any luck.

Todt has cooperated with the investigation, Gibson said, and was released from a hospital Wednesday after ingesting Benadryl. He had also made comments about harming himself.

Gibson called what happened in the home a tragedy and said he could not understand why a person would commit "such an evil and horrendous acts".

The sheriff shared a hotline number for people going through diffcult times.

Gibson: If there's any person or family going through a crisis, there are so many people and organizations that are willing to help.

Hope Line Network: 1-800-442-4673

Crisis Textline: 741-741

In a related case, father Michael Wayne Jones Jr. was charged with homicide in the deaths of his two children, two stepchildren and his wife back in October.

This is a breaking-news story and will be updated with more information as we gather it.