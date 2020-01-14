LOS ANGELES – A Delta Airline flight taking off from the Los Angeles International Airport is confirmed to have dropped jet fuel on Park Avenue Elementary School after experiencing mechanical issues.

In a statement from LAX, a Delta airline flight heading to Shanghai was taking off when it had mechanical issues and returned to LAX at 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday. Before returning to the airport the flight dumped jet fuel on the school’s playground where students and staff were present.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that Delta flight 89 declared an emergency after departure and "landed without incident." In a statement from Delta Airlines, officials said the plane experienced engine issues, which required an emergency fuel release to reduce the landing weight.

According to LA County Fire, there are 17 children and nine adults all with minor injuries. A total of 77 firefighters, six ambulances, and three paramedic squads are at the scene.

Health Hazmat Units were called to assess the substance. So far there are no evacuation orders for the area.

The Los Angeles School Police Department said that they are assisting county firefighters along with the Los Angeles Unified Office of Environmental Health and Safety.

An airplane making an emergency landing today at #LAX discharged fuel while flying over our schools. Students and staff may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes. Paramedics are treating those complaining of skin irritation or breathing problems. Info will be updated. — L.A. Unified (@LASchools) January 14, 2020

The Los Angeles Unified School District released the following statement:

"Just before noon today, an airplane making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport discharged fuel while flying over our schools. Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes. Schools immediately called paramedics, who are on the scene and are treating anyone who is complaining of skin irritation or breathing problems. Educators are also visiting every classroom to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff. Los Angeles Unified’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is also responding to assess the situation. This is a developing situation and we will provide you with updates as they become available."

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

"Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident. The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure."

Delta Airlines released the following statement:

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

