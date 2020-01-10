FLORIDA — The warning period is over: Drivers cannot be on the phone while behind the wheel in school zones, crossings and active construction zones in the Sunshine State.

Florida's hands-free law went into effect in October, however, the warning period ended January 1.

Texting-while-driving became a primary offense on July 1, 2019 .

These bans encompass the Wireless Communication Act. Since July, the Florida Highway Patrol has made more than 1,160 traffic stops, 990 warnings and 84 tickets statewide in connection to the Wireless Communication Act.

The law say you cannot touch a phone or any other device while driving through a school zone or a construction zone. If you do, you could be hit with a $164 fine.