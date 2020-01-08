ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local law enforcement want to remind residents about the new hands-free law since school is back in session after the holidays.

Breaking the law can cost drivers a $164 fine

The law say you cannot touch a phone or any other device while driving through a school zone or a construction zone. If you do, you could be hit with a $164 fine.

Orange County Sheriff's Master Deputy Mike Johnson helps students from Lake Nona Middle School cross the busy Narcoossee Road intersection.

He was helping with crosswalk duties because of a shortage of crossing guards.

"We need about 15 more crossing guards to be fully staffed," Johnson said.

This was Orange County students first day back to school from winter break. A great day, Johnson says, to remind people about the new hands-free law.

He saw a few drivers Tuesday holding their phones while driving through.

"I've seen a few with the phones in the hand but it was just in the hand. It wasn't like they were looking at it. They would be in violation because they had it in their hand because it's supposed to be hands free," he said.

Johnson says if those hefty tickets are not enough to deter drivers, hopefully, they will remember the student's lives drivers could be saving.

"I've worked several accidents with children riding their bikes or crossing the street and being or struck and injured and sometimes killed in school zones," Johnson said.