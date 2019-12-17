ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Spectrum News 13 obtained surveillance video that shows the events leading up to a shooting over the weekend, which claimed the life of a 32-year-old man off Columbia Street in Orlando.

Jamel Lampkin's sister said he was finally happy

The Orlando Police Department is investigating but have not yet made any arrests.

In the video, it shows a number of people hanging outside a parking lot behind a barbershop and pool hall Chill Game Room on Columbia Street in Orlando, and then what appears to be an argument.

And eventually, one person waving a gun around and a shot is fired.

"My brother worked hard to where he was, and for someone just to take it?" said the man's sister Ni-Via Lampkin.

A makeshift memorial with a teddy bear now sits in the parking lot. Ni-Via Lampkin says it was her 32-year-old brother Jamel Lampkin who was shot and killed.

"He would go to work, just started his own business, he wasn't supposed to die. His life was just starting life. He finally said he was happy," she said.

William Edwards owns a pool hall near where the shooting happened. He said it is not uncommon for people to hang out in parking lots in the area.

He says he knew Lampkin, saying, "To me is what we call a senseless killing."

If you have any information about this shooting call the Orlando Police Department at 911.