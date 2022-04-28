In an interview this week, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis once again reiterated his support for his team to sign quarterback and civil rights advocate Colin Kaepernick.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it."

"If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms," he added.

Davis went on to compare Kaepernick to Tommie Smith, who raised a black-gloved fist at the 1968 Olympic track and field gold medal ceremony to call attention to America's treatment of its Black citizens

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, the season he famously kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

"I would welcome him with open arms. I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis said in an interview with NBC Sports’ Race in America: A Candid Conversation. “I didn't understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it, I understand where he was coming from. And he's got a message for society as a whole.”

Davis has been on record with his support for Kaepernick since 2020, when he told ESPN that “since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing.”

Davis went on to compare Kaepernick to Tommie Smith, who raised a black-gloved fist at the 1968 Olympic track and field gold medal ceremony to call attention to America's treatment of its Black citizens.

Despite six solid seasons in the NFL, Kaepernick has remained an unsigned free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in early 2017. His status led people to wonder if he was being blackballed for his political statements, which became the subject of a collusion grievance Kaepernick filed against the NFL. Kaepernick withdrew the grievance after settling with the league in 2019; the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Kaepernick has since worked out for NFL scouts, and has been in discussions with second-tier football leagues, but has yet to reach agreements to play.



Kaepernick even faced criticism from then-President Donald Trump, who said NFL owners should fire kneeling players for their “disrespect of our heritage.”

Signing Kaepernick would fit in comfortably with Raider tradition. Davis’s father, the late Al Davis, basked in the idea that his team was a collection of outlaws, renegades and castoffs, unwanted by other teams. Al Davis also took pride in the Raiders’ legacy of diversity; the franchise was the league’s first in the moden era to hire a Black coach in Art Shell, and first at all to hire a woman as a chief executive.

“Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed a lot of the things that he could have been doing in his life, and to get a message across about police violence and equity and inclusion in America,” Mark Davis said. “And I stand by that.”