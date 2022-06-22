BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lexington Co-op is celebrating Pride this month and you can use your spare change to help them make a change.

The organization is hosting a fundraiser focused on equality.

Every month, employees vote to support a local cause, and this month it's all about intersectionality and making sure LGBTQ communities of color have a seat at the table.

For Pride Month, they're helping to highlight the contributions of people of color within the LGBTQ community by donating to Upstate New York Black & Latino Pride. With the Change for Change program, shoppers can round up at the register or drop spare change into jars.

#GOODMORNING : I’m out at the @lexingtoncoop this morning with details on a special fundraiser it’s holding for #UpstateNewYorkBlackandLatinoPride . How you can use your spare change to help make a change on @SPECNews1BUF 🌈 pic.twitter.com/VQpLAwvjUk — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) June 22, 2022

The program started after the death of George Floyd and since 2020, Change for Change has brought in $116,000 for 16 local organizations.

Organizers say they are constantly amazed at how customers step up to support the city of good neighbors

“It’s a really beautiful thing." said so and so "And if you stand up here at the registers and just witness how many people say yes to rounding up, that shows me that there's a lot of people in our community that truly do care and truly do want to see change."

So far they've raised $6,000 and are just $2,000 shy of the $8,000 goal. The last day to donate is this Saturday.