Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new Labor Department rule Tuesday that could pay construction workers on federal projects thousands more dollars each year.

The rule will update “prevailing wage” regulations in the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, a set of federal laws that apply to contractors and subcontractors working on federally funded or assisted construction or repair jobs.

The regulations were put in place in 1931 to ensure contractors and subcontractors pay their workers no less than local prevailing wages, but the rules have not been comprehensively updated in more than 40 years.

“And as a result, many workers are paid much less than they deserve, much less than the value of their work. And not just by a little — in some cases by thousands of dollars a year,” Harris said during a speech at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia.

Harris said a heavy-equipment operator in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, who had been making $17 per hour could now be paid $28 an hour.

“So that's thousands of dollars more every year to help put a downpayment on a home, for example, or to save for retirement or to simply take their family on vacation once a year,” she said.

The White House said the number of federal construction jobs will continue to grow because of programs contained in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. The pay raises, it said, will ensure good construction jobs and help attract the workforce needed to produce quality projects.

“Today across our nation, because of the investments President Biden and I have made, workers — America's workers — are building a safer, stronger, healthier and more prosperous future for all of us,” Harris said.

“So let's agree these workers deserve our recognition and appreciation. And they deserve something more: They deserve a raise.”

The new rule will also restore the definition of a prevailing wage, which was changed during President Ronald Reagan’s administration. It will make the prevailing wage equivalent to the wage paid to at least 30% of workers in a given trade, instead of 50%.

Additionally, it will make it easier for prevailing wages to keep pace with overall wage growth by allowing the Labor Department to use prevailing wages determined by state and local governments. Currently, the Labor Department is required to conduct periodic surveys, which the White House called “resource intensive.”

The new rule, which takes effect in 60 days, also will add an anti-retaliation provision to protect workers who raise concerns from being fired or punished.

The vice president praised construction workers for rebuilding a span of I-95 in Philadelphia in less than two weeks after a truck fire caused it to collapse in June.

The quick turnaround was “a testament to the skills and the aptitude and the commitment and the diligence of the workers that we are talking about,” Harris said.

She said the raise for construction workers is part of the Biden administration’s economic strategy centered on helping the middle class and working families, which the White House has dubbed “Bidenomics.”

Harris declared that “Bidenomics is working,” citing the low unemployment rate, rising wages and falling inflation.

Despite the Biden administration’s push in recent weeks to sell Americans on its economic record, a CNN poll last week found that 63% of people surveyed disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.