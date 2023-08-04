A seventh bus of asylum seekers has arrived in Los Angeles from Texas, according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights LA. The bus with 49 migrants arrived at Union Station at 12:15 p.m. after traveling from Brownsville, Texas. The state of Texas has bused 283 asylum seekers to Los Angeles since June 14.

Friday’s bus included 32 adults and 17 children between the ages of 4 months and 16 years of age, CHIRLA said; 25 were female and 24 were male. The migrants came from 11 different countries, including Brazil, Cameroon, China, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Venezuela. The two largest groups are originally from Venezuela and Mexico.

“Los Angeles continues to open its heart and work collectively to give asylum seekers the refuge they deserve,” CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas said in a statement. “Our work is to help them find protection and a better life in the U.S., their new home. With this, they will leave behind the suffering and any use of their plight for political agendas.”

After arriving at Union Station, the migrants were taken to the receiving center at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown. Volunteers provided the group with food, water, clothing, hygiene kits, diapers, toys, health checks and legal immigration orientations.

Migrants with family members in the LA area will be reunited with them the same day, CHIRLA said. The rest will be assisted with travel to reunite with family members in other cities.