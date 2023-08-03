Even though former President Donald Trump now faces 78 criminal charges in three separate lawsuits, he remains the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

A recent New York Times-Siena College poll found that fewer than 20 percent of Republican voters feel Trump’s behavior after losing the 2020 election threatened American democracy.

Former President Donald Trump remains the Republican frontrunner despite facing 78 criminal charges in three different lawsuits



Republican presidential hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Trump himself, descended on Iowa last week for rallies, meet and greets and events with voters



Responses to Trump's ongoing legal troubles ran the gamut: some had rational opposition to the former president's campaign, some just wished he would bow out, and still more are considering voting for Trump again



Regardless, the former president got the warmest reception at the Iowa GOP's 2024 Lincoln Dinner, one of the state's largest annual political events

With that in mind, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — like many of his fellow Republican presidential hopefuls — hit the Iowa fairground circuit last week. All were there laying early groundwork in advance of the state’s Jan. 15, 2024 presidential caucus, the nation’s first primary race, looking to make a dent in Trump’s popularity and win voters over to their sides.

Eric Couchman, a farmer from Iowa’s Wayne County, voted for Trump twice. Couchman, who met DeSantis on the campaign trail, told Spectrum News that if Trump was the nominee he would vote for him again, but worries that he may face difficulty getting back to the White House.

“I think he had a lot of good things to offer, but … he couldn’t get over himself enough to do his job,” Couchman said. “I just wish he would bow out and I wish he would let somebody else have a chance, because I belive he will struggle to ever get reelected.”

Couchman wasn’t alone in his doubts. Allison and Darwin Fish, voters from Ottumwa, Iowa, picked up DeSantis campaign signs after hearing him speak at a rally. The two previously voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

“We’re probably a little more conservative, but Trump was just really too out there. A little too crazy for us,” Allison Fish said. “So we were never going to be Trump under any circumstances.”

Meanwhile, visitors to a rally held by presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., held mixed feelings.

“I haven’t made up my mind,” said Morey Hill, of Slater, Iowa. “I understand there’s a lot of baggage going on with Trump, but, you know, the man is very popular.”

Meanwhile, Deanna Questad, of Ankeny, Iowa, brushed Trump away as an option.

“I’m having difficulty with him from the standpoint of negative commentary, drama,” Questad said. “I don’t think we need to go there anymore. I think the past is the past.”

But one voter at a DeSantis rally showed sympathy for Trump — and a willingness to thumb their nose at Washington to prove a point.

“I’m certainly not happy about what Washington is doing to him,” said Joyce Wilson, of Oskaloosa, Iowa. “Because I don’t think they want him — they’re afraid of him. At this point, I might vote for Trump again."

Last Friday, Trump joined most of the Republican field at the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner, receiving the warmest response of any candidate by far.

“If I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me,” Trump said.

Randy Millam of Iowden, Iowa, voted for Trump previously, and expects to do so again.

“The fact that they’ve come after him so hard, for so long, he deserves our support for that," Millam said.