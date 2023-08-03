Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accepted a challenge to debate Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday night on Fox News’ Hannity show, saying, “I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where we’ll do it.”

Hannity first floated the idea of a policy-based, red vs. blue state debate between the Florida Republican and California Democrat in a June 12 interview with Newsom, where the Golden State executive said, “I’m all in. Count on it.”

On Wednesday, Hannity said the debate would highlight “the major political and philosophical divides in this country.”

Among the questions he floated: Why is there mass immigration from blue states to red ones? How do you reconcile states with high income taxes against states that have low incomes tax rates or none at all like in Florida? What’s the difference between a sanctuary state and states that respect immigration laws? Should we remain energy independent or restrict the use of fossil fuels altogether?

“In one respect, the debate between California and Florida has already been had,” DeSantis told Hannity. “People have been voting with their feet. They have fled California in record numbers, and Florida’s been the number-one state for net in-migration.”

The two governors could not be more ideologically opposed. Newsom has sought to make his state a "sanctuary" for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, while also calling for a constitutional amendment to address the country's gun death epidemic and signing measures to combat the climate crisis. DeSantis, on the other hand, has signed into law a strict six-week abortion ban, a permitless concealed carry law for gun owners and restrictions targeting gender-affirming care for minors, drag shows and discussion of pronouns in schools.

The philosophical battle lines between the two governors began last year when Newsom ran a 30-second ad on Fox News in Florida.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” Newsom said in a spot that ran on July 4, 2022. “Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors. It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom.”

At the time, Newsom was running for a second term as California's governor, and DeSantis had not yet thrown his hat in the ring for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis is now running a distant second in the GOP field to former President Donald Trump.

While Newsom’s ad kicked off speculation that he may seek the Democratic party’s nomination, he has said he will not run against President Biden, who is seeking a second term and widely expected to be the nominee barring anything unexpected.

“Biden may not even be the nominee,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “You could have Gavin Newsom. You could have Kamala Harris. And I think if we go down that direction, that’s gonna accelerate American decline. We can’t see America decline anymore. We need to reverse American decline.”

Hannity’s initial proposal was a two-hour debate, to which Newsom said in June, “Make it three.” The actual debate is expected to last 90 minutes and take place in November.