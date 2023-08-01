The California GOP announced Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at its Fall 2023 Convention in Anaheim, Calif. Trump is scheduled to speak at a luncheon September 29.

What You Need To Know Former President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote speech at the California GOP Fall Convention on Sept. 29



The California Republican Party will meet for three days in Anaheim from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1



Fifty-four percent of likely GOP presidential primary voters favor Trump, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll



The California Republican Party recently changed its rules to allow a Republican candidate with at least 50% of the vote to claim all 169 of the state's delegates

Over the weekend, the California Republican Party voted to change the way the state distributes its 169 delegates — the most of any state in the country. The new rules allow a Republican presidential candidate who receives more than 50% of statewide votes to receive all of the delegates. If none of the candidates reaches the 50% threshold, delegates are awarded proportionally based on the vote.

Delegates have traditionally been awarded by congressional district, allowing less-well-funded candidates to target specific parts of the state to win delegates.

“With this rules change that now puts us in compliance with Republican National Committee rules, Republican presidential candidates will not only be encouraged to spend real time campaigning in our state and making their case to voters, but Republican voters will equally be encouraged to turn out to support their chosen candidate to help them win candidates,” California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millian Patterson said in a statement.

California’s primary takes place March 5 — the same day as 13 other states.

Trump is currently tied with President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Tuesday. Trump is the candidate mostly likely to win the Republican presidential primary; 54% favor Trump compared with 17% favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.