The city has been especially overwhelmed by asylum seekers over the last few days.

“Yesterday we arrived at 10 in the evening,” Julian Rendon told NY1 in Spanish.

Rendon is a migrant from Colombia and he, along with a large group, got to an arrival center at the Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday night.

“They sent us to those buses to rest because we weren’t able to go in,” Rendon said.

Many migrants wound up sleeping in buses outside of the center.

Officials say they keep running out of space for the hundreds of migrants who arrive in the city each day.

“Children and families continue to be prioritized and are found a bed every night. While we at least offered all adults a temporary place to wait off the sidewalks last night, some may have chosen to sleep outside and, in all honesty, New Yorkers may continue to see that more and more as hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive every day,” a spokesperson from the mayor’s office said in a statement. “This is the heartbreaking reality and something our teams have worked tirelessly to avoid, but while our compassion is limitless, our resources are not. We still desperately need help from our state and federal partners.”

The arrival center at the Roosevelt Hotel was opened back in May in the days after the Title 42 policy ended. In the months since, the city has created several shelters and assessed locations that could house migrants.

City and state officials continue to ask for assistance from the federal government.

“Send us more money. This is very expensive. I committed $1 billion from the state. We will need more,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. “The city is putting in an extraordinary amount of money. We need more help from the federal government. I've had this conversation with the president. I have had the conversation with our leaders in Congress as recently as last night, this morning, the day before. So, it is nonstop.”