On Sept. 1, a Texas state law will take effect and effectively nullify a so-called “patchwork” of local labor, insurance, finance and property ordinances, among others.

With the hopes of changing the national conversation on heat protection amid a massive heat wave across the country, a congressman from Texas went without water Tuesday to protest what he called a “cruel” action by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

What You Need To Know Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, staged a water and hunger strike on Tuesday to protest a Texas law that eliminates city-level worker heat protections and urge federal protections



Texas House Bill 2127, called the "Death Star" bill by opponents, effectively eliminates local-level protections creating mandatory water breaks, with the stated goal of smoothing out a "patchwork" of local laws for businesses



The law goes into effect Sept. 1, following a summer of massive heatwaves across the country — including a stretch of high heat that killed at least 13 Texans

“Greg Abbott, making it his highest priority to take Texans’ water breaks away, their right to water on the job away from them, in the midst of one of the hottest summers in recorded history, is just cruel,” Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, told reporters Tuesday. “But it's unsurprising — that because this was a high priority of corporate lobbying and special interests, to take workers rights away — that it became Greg Abbott's priority.”

In effect, the law wipes out local control by cities that established extreme heat protections for laborers that work outdoors, including workers at airports and construction sites. The law comes amid a national heatwave that, as of late June, was blamed for the deaths of 13 people — 11 from one county that borders the U.S.-Mexico border.

In protest, Casar staged his planned eight hour thirst and hunger strike on Tuesday at the steps of the U.S. Capitol on a day where temperatures in Washington D.C. were expected to top out at 92 degrees.

“We’ve already had multiple Texans die this July since the governor signed this ‘Death Star’ bill, and that’s just not acceptable,” Casar told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “Knowing that there are Texans doing their job back at home, I’m out here doing my job, calling attention to this vital issue. I’m hopeful that justice will win over at the end of the day, that common sense will win over at the end of the day and we will get basic worker protections for everybody in this country.”

Two cities are suing the state over the “Death Star” bill, Texas House Bill 2127, with the City of San Antonio calling it an “attempt by the Texas Legislature to rewrite the Texas Constitution.”

Casar staged a similar strike previously in Texas, more than 10 years ago, kickstarting a campaign that would eventually win rest and water break protections for laborers in both Austin and Dallas.

He hopes that today’s strike — which was joined by civil rights living legend Dolores Huerta as well as fellow members of congress throughout the day — could win similar federal benefits for workers.

“We have had consistent conversations with both the White House and with OSHA about this for the last few weeks,” Casar said. “They are trying to move forward on this rule, and we need to be the wind beneath their wings because we know that anytime a president tries to put in place a national rule protecting workers, that all of the big business associations chime in.”

Qiana Washington, a bag agent at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and a member of the Service Employees International Union, called the state law “unacceptable.”

“We work and we are the people who keep the airport running. This shouldn’t be an issue for us to get waterbreaks, and it’s sad that we’re here fighting for something that we deserve,” Washington said. “This is something that we need to survive — this should not be an issue.”

When asked whether she buys the law’s stated mission to unify “patchwork” ordinances, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, made an unprintable comparison of the bill’s argument to male bovine excrement.

“They’re putting profits over people, they’re putting up politics over people,” Garcia said. Earlier this year, Garcia introduced a bill that would require construction employers to allow workers a paid 15 minute break every four hours.

“This is about making sure that your worker is a better worker…a worker who’s had a water break or a rest break is a better worker. You get a better quality product of whatever it is you’re building,” she added. “Beyond all that, it’s just inhumane. It’s inhumane and it’s un-Christian.”