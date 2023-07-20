Seven top tech firms working toward the development of artificial intelligence — including some of the world's most recognizable companies — have committed toward managing artificial intelligence risks in concert with the federal government, according to an announcement by the White House Friday.

What You Need To Know The White House has secured voluntary commitments on managing artificial intelligence from some of tech's most prominent companies, including Amaqzon, Google, Meta and Microsoft



The commitment includes promises that AI products will be ensured to be safe before being introduced to the public; will be built to put security first; and that the companies will take steps to seek to earn the public’s trust



According to a White House official, the Biden administration is considering an executive action to codify its interests in managing artificial intelligence President Joe Biden will host leaders from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI on Friday in concert with this announcement

The announcement comes in concert with a meeting convened by President Joe Biden, drawing leaders of Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI — companies that all have significant, leading investments in development AI tech development — to the White House.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is holding this industry to the highest standards to ensure that innovation doesn’t come at the expense of Americans’ rights and safety,” a senior White House official told reporters on condition of background. “The companies developing these emerging technologies have an obligation to behave responsibly and ensure their products are safe.”

The obligations that the companies said they will hold themselves to are three-fold: That AI products will be ensured to be safe before being introduced to the public; that AI systems will be built to put security first; and that the companies will seek to earn the public’s trust.

However, administration officials noted that the commitment was voluntary on behalf of those companies, and not necessarily binding.

Tech companies that have committed to the Biden-Harris Administration’s AI ideals have, among other things, promised to collaborate and share best practices for safety across the industry and with governments, civil society and academia; to internal and external security testing of their AI systems; to invest in cybersecurity and insider threat safeguards; and to facilitate third-party vulnerability discovery and reporting systems.

Tech leaders expected to meet with President Biden Brad Smith, President, Microsoft

Kent Walker, President, Google

Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Inflection AI

Nick Clegg, President, Meta

Greg Brockman, President, OpenAI

Adam Selipsky, CEO, Amazon Web Services

The commitments also include a promise to develop digital watermarking systems to ensure users know when content has been generated by AI; to research societal risks that AI systems can pose, including mitigation measures to prevent misinformation and biases generated and furthered by AI; and public reporting of AI capabilities, limitations and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use.

Artificial intelligence, in its many forms, is the bleeding edge of many industries and a key concern of many with an eye on the future of labor. AI has been a central concern for members of the Writers’ Guild of America in an ongoing strike against film and television producers — a concern that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, echoed in a letter to producers ahead of their own labor stoppage.

The technology has also been at the forefront of battles regarding the future of media and communication. Experts warn that deepfakes — generally speaking, computer-generated media that tries to depict event that has never happened with the intent of misleading viewers — may be trotted out by people or groups with bad intent to manipulate the 2024 election cycle.

The past two presidential administrations have made artificial intelligence a priority, though the Biden White House in particular has portrayed a public stance seeking to protect Americans from bad-acting AI technology and developers, publishing its Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights in October 2022.

But reporters reminded administration officials that a commitment by tech companies is only worth as much as the paper it’s written on if they refuse to follow through, as in cases of self-policing platforms they own or are associated with. In response, an official said Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration is also “working on an executive order ... to make sure we manage the risks posed by this technology.”

That order, they said, would seek to “govern the use of AI,” including ongoing Biden administration themes like personal equity, consumer protection, workers’ rights and national security in its considerations — though the official declined to dig into the potential order in greater detail.