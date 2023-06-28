A survey of 23 countries by the Pew Research Center found a majority view the United States favorably and have confidence in President Joe Biden’s leadership, even as 82% of respondents saying the U.S. interferes in the affairs of other countries.

What You Need To Know Examining the views of foreign countries’ perspective of the U.S., Pew Research Center found the median average – the midpoint of all 23 nations’ results – was 59% favorable and 30% unfavorable. For Biden, the median was 54% who had confidence and 39% reporting no confidence



While the researchers recorded a median of 82% who believed the U.S. interferes with foreign countries’ affairs, a median of 61% believed the global power contributes “to peace and stability around the world” and 49% who said the U.S. takes “into account the interest of countries like theirs”



“America’s actions on the world stage have often shaped its global image, and as the survey highlights, public opinion about U.S. foreign policy is often complex, with people seeing both positive and negative sides to American power,” the researchers wrote. “Overwhelmingly, people believe the U.S. interferes in the affairs of other countries – a median of 82% say it does this a great deal or fair amount – but most also believe the U.S. “contributes to peace and stability around the world.”

Majorities in 16 of the 23 countries believe the United States’ foreign policy contributes to peace and stability “at least a fair amount,” according to Pew.

Among the countries polled, Poland’s 93% favorable view of the U.S. and Israel’s 87% lead the pack, with South Korea (79%) and Japan (73%) not far behind. The United States’ neighbors, Canada and Mexico, viewed the country favorably at a 57% and 63% clip, respectively.

Poland’s favorability in particular, Pew concluded, can be connected to the United States’ role in the defense of their neighbor Ukraine in the 18 months since Russia launched a full scale invasion.

In 2019, towards the end of the Trump administration, Pew found 79% of Poles viewed the U.S. favorably and 51% had confidence in President Donald Trump. In their latest poll, 83% of Polish respondents said they had confidence in Biden, the highest mark of any country polled and nearly 20 percentage points higher than any mark a U.S. president has received since Pew began surveying Poland in 2005.

But in Hungary, another country that shares a border with Ukraine, Biden and the U.S. scored their lowest marks, with just 19% of Hungarians reporting confidence in the U.S. president and 44% viewing the United States favorably. Hungary was the only nation surveyed that the U.S. logged less than 50% favorability after previously being viewed positively by 55% of Hungarians in 2022.

The differences in the two central European countries come despite their political similarities, the researchers wrote. Both nations are governed by right-wing populist parties, have had their differences with the European Union, and have drawn the ire of international democracy watchdogs like Freedom House, the International Institute for Democracy & Electoral Assistance, and the Economist Intelligence Unit, according to Pew.

But while Biden visited Poland earlier this year to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and gave a speech to thousands in Warsaw that earned the praise of Polish President Andrzej Duda, he has feuded with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has closely aligned himself with the American right and Trump.

In 2021, Biden hosted a virtual democracy summit and invited 100 countries, including every European Union member but Hungary. During his February visit to Warsaw, Orbán skipped Biden’s meeting with leaders of the “Bucharest Nine,” nations on NATO’s eastern flank. And in May, Orbán said he hoped Trump would return to the White House in 2024.

In an interview with a German tabloid published on Tuesday, Orbán accused Ukraine of no longer being a sovereign nation and said the war would end when Americans decided it should.

Negative views of Biden and the United States were most common among supporters of Orbán’s Fidesz party, Pew found.

Overall, Biden scored better marks than his immediate predecessor in every country bar Israel, where 68% said they had confidence in him to “do the right thing regarding world affairs” compared to 71% who said the same of Trump in 2019, and Australia, where Pew had not polled prior to 2023.

But not every country surveyed had a majority who were confident in the U.S. president, even if they had favorable views of the country overall. In Europe, he was underwater in Greece (43%), Spain (48%), Italy (42%), France (47%), and Hungary.

In the Western Hemisphere, Mexico (42%), Brazil (44%), and Argentina (30%) also lacked majorities who had confidence in Biden, though each country’s confidence had grown since they were asked the same question of Trump in 2019. That year, only 8% of Mexican respondents said they had confidence in Trump.

In Nigeria and Kenya, Biden scored 71% and 76% marks, respectively, though Trump also enjoyed majorities in those countries with confidence in his leadership throughout his time in office. In South Africa, the only other country in Africa polled, a 53% majority had confidence in Biden.

Since becoming president in 2021, Biden’s ratings have dropped in most of the countries surveyed, though some countries in Asia, Africa and South America, were not polled since 2019 because interviews there were conducted face to face and therefore hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the four Asian countries polled, Indonesia (40%) was the only one where a minority had confidence in Biden, while he held strong majorities in longtime allies South Korea (59%) and Japan (65%) and a 64% majority in India, where his administration has prioritized strengthening ties between the two nations.

In five European countries, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea, Pew found adults ages 40 and older have more confidence in Biden’s leadership on the global stage than their younger counterparts.

But in India, Brazil and South Korea, younger people are more likely than older adults are more likely to say the United States contributes to peace and stability.

Researchers surveyed over 27,000 adults between Feb. 20 and May 22 in Canada, Mexico, Israel, Australia, ten European countries, four Asian countries, three African countries and two South American countries.