Former President Donald Trump can beat President Biden in the 2024 General Election, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday, but he might not be the “strongest” Republican candidate in the GOP primary race.

“Anybody can beat Biden,” McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” but acknowledged Biden can also “beat other people.”

A new NBC News poll released Sunday shows Biden leading Trump by four points in a hypothetical general election matchup, but also showed a majority of registered voters are concerned about the mental and physical health of both candidates serving another four years.

Fourteen Republican candidates have declared their candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, yet Trump remains the clear frontrunner.

The federal indictment of Trump earlier this month on 37 counts related to his mishandling of classified documents “makes it complicated,” McCarthy said, “but it also helps him.”

Six in ten Republicans believe the indictment and other investigations into Trump’s conduct are politically motivated, according to the national NBC News poll conducted June 16-20. If the Republican primary for president was held today, 51% of Republican primary voters said they would vote for Trump — up from 46% in April.

The poll found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falling even further behind Trump. In June, 22% of Republican voters said they would support DeSantis in the primary — down from 31% in April.

Former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are all polling in the single digits.

“The Republicans get to select their nominee,” McCarthy told host Joe Kernan. “If you want to go sheer policy to policy,” McCarthy said, Trump’s “are better straightforward than Biden.”