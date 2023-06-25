E-charging stations will be set up across dozens of New York City Housing Authority complexes across the city, Mayor Eric Adams and Sen. Chuck Schumer will announce Sunday morning.

During a press conference, Schumer will reveal that $25 million in federal funding will go toward constructing the charging stations at 53 outdoor NYCHA sites.

The funding will cover "engineering and construction aspects," which will include "electrical supply, utilities, drainage, fire safety requirements, security, safety, lighting and accessibility," according to a press release.

Lithium-ion batteries caused 220 fires in the five boroughs last year, up from 44 in 2020, according to the FDNY. These fires resulted in 147 injuries and six deaths in 2022, 32 injuries and two deaths more than the previous three years combined.

As of Tuesday, lithium-ion batteries have sparked 108 fires so far this year, leading to 66 injuries and 13 deaths.

That includes a deadly fire on Tuesday. Four people died and two others were critically hurt after a fire broke out inside an e-bike shop housed on the ground floor of a Lower East Side apartment building.

Belal Alayah, who lives in the neighborhood and called first responders, told NY1 the fire "happened so fast."

"Within 10, 15 minutes, all this happened," Alayah said. "They should be regulated at this point. We don't wanna have another mess like this and people losing their lives."