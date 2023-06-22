The broad scope of Washington’s plans for solidifying its ties with India has been unveiled hours before the White House hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit.

The visit, White House officials said, “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and india, and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together.”

What You Need To Know The White House Thursday announced a broad slate of programs and agreements with India, hours before President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi for an official state visit



The programs include a focus on shared security goals, which officials called a "next-generation defense partnership"



Agreements include plans to produce fighter jet engines in India, establish Naval ship repair agreements, and a multi-day "catalyst event" to boost public-private partnerships and connections between top defense firms and start-ups



Officials also celebrated agreements focusing on semiconductor development, which has been a key focus of the Biden administration

At the heart of the visit beats the shared security goals of the two nations, which officials called a “next-generation defense partnership.”

"As we think about the future of AI, quantum computing and building resilient supply chains for clean energy technologies, semiconductors and other critical and emerging technology, countering climate crisis, the future of our workforces, and global health, energy and food security, there is no partner more consequential now and into the future than India," a senior administration official said on a call previewing Modi's visit.

Agreements between the countries include a proposal in which General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will jointly produce F414 jet engines in India — engines that are used in the F/A 18 Hornet fighter jet, the forthcoming India’s Tejas Mark 2 fighter jet (planned for service in 2026), as well Swedish and South Korean fighter jets.

The U.S. Navy has also set up “master ship repair agreements” for servicing and ship repair at an expected total of four Indian shipyards. That agreement is intended to save time for U.S. military operations in “multiple theaters."

Historically, India and the U.S. have experienced “some reluctance” over working together in maritime domains, White House officials said. “I think that period is over,” an official said, as the U.S. will join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, an India-led partnership intended to strengthen maritime boundaries, resource-sharing, ecology, risk reduction trade connectivity and scientific and technological cooperation.

In a third prong of the defense partnership announced Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense launched the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem, a two-day “catalyst event” that seek to make connections between top defense firms and start-ups in both the U.S. and India, and develop public-private partnerships designed to benefit both countries.

The visit will also celebrate the partnerships the two countries have made regarding technology, including the announcement that India will sign the Artemis Accords, a non-binding agreement with the goal of returning humankind to the Moon and, eventually, onwards to Mars; investments in new semiconductor supply chains, assembly and test facilities in India; and new collaborative agreements on quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

“There are many factors — technology, culture, a sense of common purpose internationally — that have helped propel this relationship forward,” a senior White House official said. “And I also believe it is the commitment of generations of leaders on both sides, who have sought to battle the bureaucratic challenges in both countries, the legacies of distress, and I believe that, on display tomorrow, will be a new kind of U.S.-Indian relationship that is, frankly, very much poised for the future.”

The Bidens welcomed Modi to the White House on Wednesday for a private dinner ahead of the Indian leader's official visit. First lady Jill Biden kicked off Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit on Wednesday, taking the Indian leader to Virginia before unveiling the décor and menu for Thursday’s formal state dinner.

Biden first took Modi to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Va., where the pair met with students and highlighted workforce training programs.

“Our universities are partnering together, leading research, creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean,” Dr. Biden said at the event. “And as we’ve seen here, students from both countries are learning and growing alongside of each other, discovering the people they want to become and building a better world together.”

Modi is also set to address Congress during his visit to Washington.