Lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday announced a bill that aims to restore priority on American agriculture over foreign competitors.

The American Farmers Feed the World Act aims to restore transparency, accountability, increase the procurement and shipment of American-grown food for the hungry, and strengthen bipartisan international food aid programs.

“This program has been around a long, long time, and it's really twofold. One, it provides an opportunity for American farmers to feed the world and no one is better equipped than American farmers to feed the world. And number two, this provides an opportunity for us to build brand equity, if you will, to show the folks of the world that we do want to help them,” said Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark. “If we turn that into cash aid, the folks in those countries don't know where it came from.”

The bipartisan, bicameral piece of legislation would also “reinstate the Food for Peace program’s original intent to allow American farmers to share their abundant production to fight global hunger and would stop utilizing American taxpayer dollars to purchase food from America's agricultural competitors,” according to a fact sheet obtained by Spectrum News. The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Crawford, Tracey Mann, R-Kan., John Garamendi D-Calif., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.

That fact sheet also lists Sen. Mike Brau, R-Ind. as a co-sponsor in the Senate.

“The American Farmers Feed the World Act puts a stake in the ground. It’s a noble thing to feed people overseas, and we should use American commodities as we do it,” said Rep. Mann at a press conference Thursday. “Through the Food for Peace Program, we use American grown commodities to promote peace around the globe. In doing so, we fortify our allies, counter the influence of foreign adversaries, create new markets, and new trading partners.”

The Food for Peace Program originated following World War II, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Agricultural Trade Development Assistance Act into law in 1954 to combat food surpluses and provide the excess food to starving countries across the world. It then became the Food for Peace program under President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

“Our country is going to do this work no matter what because of the role we play on the world stage. Why would we not support American ag producers and maximize the good will and pro-American sentiment while we do it?” Mann asked.

According to the United States Agency for International Development, over 800 million people across the globe are dealing with food insecurity. The Food for Peace program overtime changed from direct food aid from America to monetary and other methods of assistance. Stakeholders like the U.S. Wheat Associates, an organization that represents American wheat farmers, hopes this bill will change that.

“When Food for Peace really started, it was 100% about taking American commodities and donating those overseas,” explained Peter Laudeman, U.S. Wheat Associates Director of Trade Policy. “That's changed a lot over time for a variety of different reasons, but much more recently, since about 2010, we've seen a huge shift towards more direct cash donations to other countries. And more concerning to us is buying commodities from foreign competitors to American farmers. So Canada, Australia, India, countries that we compete with and commercial markets every day. And so this, if this is a program that's taking taxpayer dollars to provide aid to other countries, we want to make sure that stays focused on American producers.”

The American Farmers Feed the World Act would spend no new tax dollars, but would rather redirect the attention of the program to return to the original mission.

“Global hunger has become a rising issue in recent years. [The] COVID-19 pandemic certainly exacerbated a lot of issues, the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It's very, very timely to talk about international food assistance in general, but we definitely see the farm bill is probably the most likely vehicle to incorporate this legislation,” added Laudeman.

The bill comes as the Congress prepares to negotiate the “Farm Bill,” a legislative package centered around agricultural and nutrition programs, which is renewed every five years. Some of the American Farmers bill sponsors believe it can be done on its own, but see the discussions around the farm bill as a potential home for the bill.

“I do think the farm bill is possibly a vehicle for this to be moved, but this has merit on its own as a standalone initiative. So we'll take the most effective route to get it done,” said Crawford at a press conference announcing the bill.