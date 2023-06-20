Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to Washington this week for an official state visit with President Joe Biden, which will include an address before a joint session of Congress. It’s a sign of the important relationship forged between the two nations — one that U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti says it is the strongest it has ever been.

“The United States and India have never been closer. Not only two leaders who are extremely close, two governments who are working closer than ever before, but I think really two peoples who know each other, like each other,” Garcetti said in an interview with Spectrum News on Tuesday. “We're making sure this relationship has substance behind it, when it comes to peace, prosperity, our planet and our people.”

The visit by Modi includes an official state dinner, just the third of Biden’s presidency. To Garcetti, this is a historic moment with major momentum behind it.

“I was reading in the Indian press how the United States has an 80% approval rating in India, and is seen as the most dependable friend and partner to India, for the first time in our history,” Garcetti said. “I think that we need to take advantage of this moment.”

But the red carpet being rolled out for the Indian Prime Minister is already getting pushback from members of Congress, including Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital — his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Garcetti says human rights will come up during Modi’s visit with Biden.

“I know the president cares deeply about these things. I also know that Prime Minister Modi has places where the Indian folks have been able to move forward,” Garcetti said, listing transgender rights (India passed a controversial transgender rights bill in 2019) and women’s empowerment (according to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Gender Gap report, India has taken steps to improve opportunity for women, though it still ranks 127 out of 146 countries surveyed) as examples.

“That's a healthy friendship, a give and take of saying, ‘here's places where we think we can do better or work with you’ to do better and vice versa," he added.

After a nearly two-year confirmation process, Garcetti — the former mayor of Los Angeles — was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in late March. Three months later, he said he is settling into the position.

“I love this job," said Garcetti. "It is such an amazing moment between the U.S. and India, I think people understand the importance of this relationship. But being mayor really prepared me for the pace of this job, how you get different people from different perspectives to come together, how you can negotiate things to help move people forward."

"Maybe it's a little less weight on my shoulders than being mayor because nobody expects me to fix that pothole," he added. "But the fun of this moment and enjoying really an amazing mission, almost 3,000 people who are working in India for the American people, has been incredibly fulfilling and seeing this country, which is really taking its place in the world as a major power and a great friend to our country couldn't be at a more exciting time.”

Garcetti admits that while this is a short trip, it’s good to be home. He’s looking forward to visiting with his wife and daughter and to tucking into some of his favorite foods.

“I have loved eating Indian food. But I've been enjoying the bagels and the tacos while I'm home,” he admitted with a laugh. “I'll probably grab a dozen bagels, put them in the plane, freeze them when I get home, and that'll sustain me for another few months.”