BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some lawmakers have been working to try to salvage the situation after New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tweeted he would not move forward at this time with a vote on a bill authorizing the governor's office to approve a new casino deal with the Seneca Nation.

Heastie cited concerns from the delegation in Monroe County about putting a new casino there as part of the deal and a potential loss of union jobs. He had not given any indication on the eve of the special session his position has changed.

Less than two weeks ago, the Senecas announced they had reached a 20-year deal in principle with the state. Heastie's tweet prompted a long, blistering statement Friday evening from Seneca President Rickey Armstrong which took direct aim at Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Armstrong said they met with Rochester leaders who were frustrated at not being told about any plans to site a future casino in Monroe County and promised to work with them to find a suitable location. Lawmakers said they were told by the executive's office they were left out of discussions because of non-disclosure agreements but the Seneca president said no such agreements exist.

He said the lack of communication falls squarely on the governor and also criticized her willingness to let the deal "die on the vine." Hochul has said very little about the deal after recusing herself and assigning two top aides to negotiate because her husband works for Seneca Gaming competitor Delaware North.

Armstrong's statement argued Delaware North's interests are still being served though and pointed out Finger Lakes Gaming, run by the company, was one of the organizations leading the opposition to a Rochester casino last week.

The state Senate did pass the authorization bill before the end of session but now it's unclear how things might change. State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, whose district includes one of the three Seneca casinos, oin Monday brought up the possibility of extending the current compact while pointing out there is still time to sorth things out before it expires on Dec. 9.

"I think every community has to speak for themselves and I think they did and obviously that has resonated and so what we need to do now is make sure that whatever happens, this moves forward in a way that all communities are protected, that all parties involved, taxpayers of New York state, the Seneca Nation and everyone benefits from a deal for the next 20 years," Kennedy said.

He said the Seneca casinos are important to the region, representing several billion dollars in investment and roughly 3,000 jobs.

Under the current compact, the Senecas give the state 25% of the casino slot machine revenue. Part of that money is disbursed by the state to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca, the three cities where the casinos are located.

The Buffalo News reported under the framework agreement that percentage would drop to 9.75% in the first year before rising to 19.5% for the remainder. Those percentages were negotiated with the inclusion of potential added revenue from a Rochester casino though and also may be a consideration even in a short-term extension of the compact.

Kennedy said both sides would have to mutually agree on an extension.