In his opening remarks, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. — the Senate sponsor of the bill — referenced a speech given by Chief Justice John Roberts last month in which the judge spoke of the court’s commitment to “the highest standards of conduct,” but made it clear he wanted any changes to come from within the court itself and not by way of legislation.

“But still we wait for the court to do something, anything to show that it takes its ethics seriously. The American people are tired of waiting,” Whitehouse said. “The response of the court has been secrecy and silence. My bill would end the practice of Supreme Court justices judging their own conflicts of interest, require better disclosure and transparency so the public knows when a justice has a connection to a party or amicus before the court, and require the judges to explain their recusal decisions for everyone to see.”

Two of the experts who testified encouraged lawmakers to pass the legislation. A third argued the legislation would give the public, who would be allowed time to comment on a proposed code of conduct, and lower court judges, who would be tasked with reviewing ethics complaints against Supreme Court justices, too much power over a branch of the government that was designed to be independent and unswayed by public opinion.

“Since 1789, this body has had a practice of leaving the courts with significant discretion in regulating procedure and also administration of their own affairs,” said Jennifer Mascott, a professor at George Mason University’s law school, which named for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and has received funding from right-wing donors, according to reports.

Mascott was testifying in her personal capacity, she said.

“In contrast to this body and the executive branch where the public, through the electoral process and commenting, has a much more direct role in procedures on the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary by the terms of the Constitution and the constitutional structure were set aside to be impartial,” Mascott added. Judges were given “tenure protection and salary protection so that they would not be too swayed by the public.”

But the other two witnesses argued justices appointed by presidents of both parties have ruled on cases where they had conflicts of interest and have for far too long assured the public they could be trusted to self-regulate and rule impartially.

“Every single one of the current justices has rebuffed basic oversight and reform, arguing that we should just trust them to make their own recusal decisions despite years of scandal at the court,” said Donald Sherman, an executive vice president and chief counsel at the Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan government watchdog. “Your favorite liberal icon and your favorite conservative hero on the court need binding ethics rules that include a transparent and independent recusal process. The [Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2023] does just that.”

In May, it was reported that Justices Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal appointed by President Barack Obama, and Neil Gorsuch, a conservative appointed by President Donald Trump, did not recuse themselves from cases involving a publishing company that gave them book deals.

“Though iconic figures, Supreme Court justices are human beings, they make mistakes,” added James Sample, a law professor at Hofstra University. “The current system, particularly because of the lack of enforcement in the Supreme Court, means that egregious failures to comply with existing federal law recur and recur without meaningful consequence.”

The hearing came as the Supreme Court faces mounting scrutiny over Justice Clarence Thomas’ failure to report decades of gifts from and transactions with billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow, including private flights and luxury vacations, tuition for a child Thomas raised, and the purchase and refurbishment of Thomas’ childhood home, where his mother still lives.

Democrats have also been aggravated by Thomas’ refusal to recuse himself from cases connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Thomas’ wife, Ginni, was communicating with top-level White House officials, including Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in between Election Day and the Jan. 6 attack.

She also encouraged lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin to overturn the election results in their states and send alternative electors who would vote for Trump to Washington, according to the Associated Press.

“Justice Thomas voted to stop the Jan. 6 committee from getting access to White House communications that may have included Justice Thomas's wife's texts to the White House chief of staff about overturning the 2020 election,” Whitehouse said. “The lawfulness of that failure to recuse depends on a fact: what did Justice Thomas know about his wife’s insurrection activities?”

Whitehouse referenced a Marquette University Law School poll, released the same day as Roberts’ speech, that found 59% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s performance and only 26% said they would rate the court’s ethical standards and honesty high or very high.

“That is unsettling territory,” Whiteouse said. “If the Supreme Court isn't going to do anything to restore the public's trust, then it's up to us in Congress.”