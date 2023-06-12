A majority of registered California voters think Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign, according to a new survey conducted by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics.

Sixty-three percent of registered voters in the state think Feinstein should give up her seat instead of finish her term until it ends on January 3, 2025.

What You Need To Know More than sixty-two percent of registered California voters say Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign her seat in the U.S. Senate, according to a new survey conducted by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics



Age 89, Senator Feinstein is the oldest sitting U.S. Senator and oldest member of Congress



Feinstein recently returned from a two-month leave of absence due to shingles



Since she returned from medical leave, 47.5% of California voters say thtey disapprove of the job she is doing

At age 89, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress and oldest sitting U.S. Senator. Over the past few years, she has come under fire from government leaders on both sides of the aisle who say she is no longer fit to serve because of poor health. Feinstein recently returned to Washington after a two-month leave of absence due to shingles.

Since her return from medical leave, 47.5% of California voters say they disapprove of the job she is doing, 21.7% say they approve and 30.8% are neutral, according to the poll, which was conducted June 4-7. While 58% of voters under age 50 said Feinstein should resign, 68% of voters over age 50 favored her resignation.

Last month, a poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times reported similar findings. Almost two-thirds of all registered voters, and two-thirds of registered Democrats, said she is no longer fit to serve. Just 29% of voters said they had a positive view of the Senator.

If Feinstein steps down before her term ends, California Gov. Gavin Newsom would appoint her replacement. In March 2021, Newsom said he would appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Senate to replace her.

Three Democratic members of Congress are currently running for her seat: Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. Los Angeles attorney Eric Early, a Republican, is also running. Per the poll, 15% back Schiff, 14% support Porter and 6% want Lee to replace Feinstein, but a plurality of those surveyed, 47%, are still undecided.