Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee are proposing a package of tax cuts for families and businesses.

Less than two weeks after the Biden administration reached a bipartisan deal with Congress to cut federal spending and suspend the debt ceiling, Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., introduced a trio of bills Friday that could add billions of dollars to the national deficit.

What You Need To Know The House Ways and Means Committee introduced a trio of bills Friday to reduce taxes on families and businesses



The Tax Cuts for Working Families Act would increase the standard deduction for married couples by $4,000 and by $2,000 for single filers



The Small Business Jobs Act would increase from $600 to $5,000 the level of pay requiring a tax form



The proposals come about a week after Congress and the Biden administration reached a bipartisan deal to cut federal spending and suspend the debt ceiling

While Smith described the legislation as a response to the “needs and concerns voiced by the American people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre derided the proposals as a “tax scam” that gives “handouts to rich special interests and corporations at the expense of everyone else.”

Collectively known as the American Families and Jobs Act, the legislation consists of three separate bills the House Ways and Means Committee could consider as early as this week.

The Tax Cuts for Working Families Act is the one proposal aimed at working Americans. It would increase the amount of money married couples can claim as a standard deduction by $4,000 for the next two years. Single filers would receive an extra $2,000.

The remaining two proposals are designed to help businesses — by increasing from $600 to $5,000 the level of contractor pay requiring a tax form and restoring the Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold for Venmo and PayPal transactions to $20,000 from the $600 limit poised to take effect next year The Small Business Jobs Act would also increase the expensing limit from $1 million to $2.5 million for small businesses’ purchase of new equipment and production capacity.

The Built It in America Act would aid businesses by allowing them to immediately deduct research and development costs instead of needing to amortize them over a period of 5 to 15 years. It would also allow companies to deduct 100% of their equipment, machinery and vehicle costs instead of capping it at 80%.

The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the package of legislation will add about $21 billion to the U.S. deficit over the next decade. The national debt is currently $31.92 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury.

The White House and leading Democrats in Congress panned the proposal, with President Joe Biden's top spokesperson deriding cuts that Republicans asked for in the debt limit negotiations while charging that their plan would benefit big corporations.