The Albany legislative session ended over the weekend, but the Assembly didn’t get all of its work done in the final days, and members are expected to return to the Capitol later this month.

The year of 2023 may end up being known more for what didn’t pass in Albany than what did.

The Assembly is expected to return later this month to finish



Both houses passed the criminal justice reform known as the Clean Slate Act, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has not committed to signing it

In the final days of the legislative session, all eyes were on the bill known as the Clean Slate Act, a piece of legislation that expunges criminal records.

After being amended in the 11th hour, the bill passed both in both houses. It seals records for misdemeanors after three years, and for many felonies after eight. But Gov. Kathy Hochul still has not committed to signing it.

“The legislature did put that in motion, so it is much closer to what I had asked for,” Hochul told reporters in Buffalo on Monday. “But at this point, the legislature passed over 500 bills in the last week on top of the 200 I already had, so my responsibility as the governor is to make sure we review every single one of them. And if any of them need more changes, we reserve the right to amend them in the future. So, I won’t be saying at this moment.”

In the final days of the session, lawmakers passed the Clean Slate Act, made changes to the state’s newly created campaign finance laws that critics say significantly weakens them and passed a bill designating Diwali as a school holiday in the city.

“I am beyond happy,” Democratic Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar from Queens said. “It was an incredible moment when just after the stroke of midnight I got to stand on the floor of the legislature and explain how Diwali is going to be a holiday. This has been a long fight, and we emerged victorious.”

But there was no significant legislation to address the affordable housing shortage, despite promises from the governor. A bill known as Sammy’s Law that would allow the city to set its own speed limit did not pass, nor did the Coverage For All bill which would provide health care coverage regardless of immigration status.

The Senate wrapped up early Saturday morning. But the Assembly quit and sent members home Saturday afternoon without passing all the legislation on its calendar, including a bill authorizing Hochul to negotiate a new gambling compact with the Seneca Nation of Indians upstate.

“I have not been able to be involved in negotiations because I am recused from that,” Hochul said. “My team is very involved. I know they are waiting for support from the legislature in time to get this completed. The Assembly will have to take some action, because the Senate has acted but the Assembly hasn’t.”

As of now, sources say the Assembly is eyeing June 20 as their date to return to Albany. They also have numerous local bills that still need to pass.