At a border security hearing Tuesday, House Republicans slammed the Biden administration for being unprepared for the termination of Title 42, despite witnesses testifying before the committee telling the panel border crossings were actually down over the last several weeks.

“Despite what Secretary Mayorkas and other officials at [the Department of Homeland Security] are advising the American public regarding the numbers being down, what we’ve come to observe is rather a shell game in the way numbers are actually documented and reported,” said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., the chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement.

“This is misleading by design,” Higgins said.

Higgins’ issue was that new policies are allowing more migrants to enter ports of entry along the border legally after applying for immigration appointments through a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol app known as CBP One.

In Higgins’ view, these asylum applicants going through the legal process would have previously been considered “illegal aliens” had they hypothetically crossed between ports of entry.

But Biden administration officials point to this as a success, drastically reducing illegal entries along the border.

“As anticipated, in the days leading up to the termination of the Title 42 order, daily CBP encounters with noncitizens between the ports of entry (POEs) reached historic highs of approximately 10,000 per day,” Benjamin “Carry” Huffman, the CBP’s acting deputy commissioner, told the subcommittee.

“Following the termination of the Title 42 order, CBP has been encountering approximately 3,400 noncitizens between [points of entry] per day,” Huffman continued. “At the [points of entry], CBP has been encountering approximately 1,000 noncitizens per day, predominantly with an appointment scheduled through the CBP One mobile application.”

The level of encounters, Huffman said, shows a decrease of roughly 70% compared to the two days before Title 42 expired.

Per an internal committee memo obtained by Spectrum News, Customs and Border Protection agents encountered about 5,200 migrants a day in March 2023. Two weeks after Title 42 ended, CBP was encountering about 4,500 migrants. Now CBP reports that there have been on average 3,400 encounters daily between Border Patrol and migrants since May 12.

Despite this, Republicans remained unsatisfied, frustrated with the number of migrants entering the country legally and seeking asylum.

“Why can’t you tell us how many people are coming in the United States when you have a handy dandy little app that you are tracking? You know the numbers,” asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., later characterizing the app as a tool to “organize the illegal invasion into America.”

Blas Nuñez-Neto, the assistant secretary for border and immigration policy for the Department of Homeland Security, explained the federal government does know the numbers and regularly provides them to the public and Congress.

“Since May 12, we’ve been averaging about 1,070 individuals a day using the CBP One application,” Nuñez-Neto said.

The app “is just a scheduling tool that allows individuals who may wish to claim asylum to access the ports of entry as the Immigration and Nationality Act provides,” he added.

Democrats pushed back on Republicans’ attacks on legal immigration, with Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., saying “asylum is a legal right in this country and claiming asylum is so and until that changes, we need to continue to support this program and make it easier for folks, and for us, to manage anyone who is coming to the border or a port of entry.”

The panel’s ranking member, Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., called the name of the hearing, ‘Examining DHS’ Failure to Prepare for the Termination of Title 42,’ “interesting,” finding fault with the assertion that the agency was unsuccessful in its mission.

“While I disagree with some of the consequences put in place, our border was not overwhelmed following the end of Title 42. Again, we’ve seen a significant decrease in encounters at the border,” said Correa during his opening remarks. “They did the best they could, and they were ready.”

Title 42 was introduced into the public health code in the Public Health Service Act of 1944, giving the federal government authority to quarantine — and to prevent entry of people — and property from areas experiencing the spread of communicable diseases.

In March 2020, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration issued a public health order allowing for expulsion of unauthorized migrants and asylum seekers. Expulsion allows for migrants to be removed from the country without the opportunity to defend themselves or contest their case, unlike deportation proceedings.

The Biden administration attempted to end Title 42, but Republicans sued to keep the measure in place. The Supreme Court ruled against the administration in late 2022, forcing the health code to remain in place until House Republicans voted in January to end the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when the Biden administration announced a May 12 deadline to end Title 42.

“The plan we put forward is working. We are cognizant, however, that the conditions in the hemisphere that are driving unprecedented movements of people are still present and that the cartels and coyotes will continue to spread disinformation about any potential changes to policies at the border in order to put migrants’ lives at risk for profit,” said Nuñez-Neto in written testimony he provided for the committee. “We will remain vigilant and continue to execute our plan, making adjustments where needed.”

With the termination of Title 42, the United States returned to operating under Title 8, which outlines penalties for illegal entry that include five and ten-year bans on reentry to the United States for those deported.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Correa pointed to those penalties as one reason border crossings have decreased, while also noting cooperation of Mexico and Central American countries in tackling a refugee crisis that “is not going away.”

“We got to work with partners around the world to address refugees humanely,” Correa said. “I had a picture of a young girl, probably eight years old, who was lost, separated from her mother as she tried to move through this Darien Gap area [in Panama], which is really a jungle area.”

“There’s a lot of desperation, that picture showed me, from these refugees. And what we have to do is give them hope,” Correa added.