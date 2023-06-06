Democrats and Republicans in Congress uniformly pilloried the auto industry at a hearing on Tuesday, lobbing critique after critique at an industry representative over some carmakers’ decision to remove AM radio from new models.

Lawmakers who represented urban and rural districts, and everything in between, universally expressed their frustration that the phasing out of radio’s original broadcasting medium would deprive their communities of vital news sources, talk radio, culturally-specific content for underserved groups, and — most importantly — emergency communications in a time of crisis.

“Removing AM radio receivers from vehicles means that individuals may miss out on critical life saving updates,” said Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, the chair of the Energy and Commerce subcommittee that held the hearing. “We must ensure that no community is left behind, no voice is silenced and no emergency response is compromised.”

Even Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who represents parts of the suburbs of Detroit, the symbolic epicenter of the American auto industry, was no friend to the lobbyist tasked by carmakers to defend them.

“While AM radio may seem arcane to some, we’ve already seen in this hearing it currently serves as the backbone of our nation’s emergency alert system… and has proven its continued reliability as other networks fail,” Dingell said. “In your estimation if we had an emergency right now, during this very hearing, would you say that the current [Integrated Public Alert and Warning] system is fully equipped to serve and reach every American in times of emergency without assistance from AM radio, yes or no?”

“I do not have the ability to answer that question because I am not FEMA. I am not the government,” responded Scott Schmidt, the vice president of safety policy for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. “We are the ones with that program to try to support it the best we can.”

Dingell already had her answer.

“Well I have talked to them. And the fact of the matter is, based on my conversations, that we are not currently adequately prepared to reach all Americans in the event of a disaster without the assistance of AM radio services,” she said.

Lawmakers from both parties and houses of Congress have united behind the AM for Every Vehicle Act, which would require every new car to include AM radio for no additional cost.

The issue, the auto industry has argued, is that engines in some electric vehicles create a frequency that disrupts AM radio transmissions. According to Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., companies including BMW, Mazda, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo, Polestar and Rivian have already removed AM radio from their electric vehicles. Ford originally said they were no longer including it in any new vehicles, but backtracked after the bill was introduced in May.

The industry has also made the case that other mediums — FM, satellite and digital radio, in addition to cell phones — can fill the gaps in emergency situations when authorities are trying to reach people.

“Mandates and regulations are blunt instruments,” Schmidt argued.

But emergency management officials, from former FEMA administrators to a New Jersey state police official who testified on Tuesday, see AM radio as a vital tool for public safety.

“The life saving value of AM radio clearly outweighs incremental costs to improve AM reception in electric vehicles,” said Lt. Col. Christopher DeMaise, a New Jersey State Police commander who also serves as the state’s assistant deputy director of emergency management. “AM radio provides essential connectivity for many vulnerable members of underserved populations who may not have the financial or other means to access internet based or wireless communications.”

DeMaise noted that one third of AM radio users are 65 and older, an age group that is less likely to be proficient users of the internet and smartphones.

In February, seven former FEMA administrators who served under four presidents, two Republicans and two Democrats, penned a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling the phasing out of AM radio in cars “a grave threat to future local, state, and federal response and relief efforts.”

At the hearing, lawmakers also argued the removal of AM radios from cars would cut off important political, cultural and news content that reach underserved groups.

“In November of last year, Nielsen Media Research reported that 97% of Latinos over the age of 18 listen to radio in some form every month,” said Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif. “This phenomenon is not unique only to the Latino community, racial and ethnic minorities in my state and across this country turn to radio for content that is more inclusive of their stories, their culture, and their experiences and their languages.”