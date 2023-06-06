President Joe Biden convened his Cabinet for the second time this year on Tuesday, touting job growth, his effort to invest in America and the bipartisan deal to avert a default.

It was also the first such meeting since Biden announced his 2024 reelection bid

“We learned that our economy produced 339,000 jobs last month. That’s up to 13.1 million jobs since we came to office. And today I’m here with my Cabinet continuing to focus on getting the job done for the American people,” Biden said.

The meeting came hours after his administration announced the launch of a website showing projects in the works around the country that are funded by Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law. Since its passage in Nov. 2021, more than $220 billion from the bill has gone toward improving roads, bridges, water infrastructure and more, according to the White House.

“That’s 32,000 investment projects and billions of dollars in private sector projects that our communities all across America are already beginning to experience,” Biden said.

Members of Biden’s administration have been traveling the country since March, highlighting the impact of the president’s work over his first two years in office. The White House announced Tuesday it is doubling down on that effort, sending officials back on the road this summer during Congress’ recess around the 4th of July.

The gathering of the president’s top lieutenants, including Vice President Kamala Harris, also came just days after Biden signed into law a bill suspending the debt limit until 2025.

“This could have been the week that catastrophic default happened, putting millions of people’s jobs in jeopardy,” Biden said Tuesday. “Instead, we prevented the default, and our historic recovery continues.”

The deal was the product of intense negotiations between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy R-Calif and their teams. The President pointed to the significance of the bipartisan support for the bill on Tuesday, adding it protects major parts of his agenda.

“We proved once again that American democracy can function, and I think it’s impossible for it to be able to function unless you can have compromise and consensus,” Biden said.

It was also the first such meeting since Biden announced his 2024 reelection bid.

Biden said during remarks before the meeting the focus was to discuss each department’s progress in implementing his agenda, as well as the debt limit deal. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that the group was also set to talk about the lifting of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the immigration policy Title 42, both of which ended after the last cabinet meeting in January.