The New York State Thruway Authority wants your opinion on proposed changes to tolls.
You can share your thoughts and concerns at its final public virtual meeting on the topic taking place Monday evening.
If the Thruway Authority's proposal is approved, tolls would jump by 5% next year. A second 5% rise would happen in 2027.
According to the Thruway Authority:
- Statewide tolls remain frozen system-wide through 2023.
- Proposed financial plan maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country
- 2024 would be first toll adjustment for system-wide NY E-ZPass customers since 2010 (14 years)
- Two system-wide toll rate adjustments - On Jan. 1, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2027, base NY E-ZPass rates increase by 5% from prior levels (currently 4.5 cents per mile will increase to 4.9 cents per mile in 2027).
- Standard Toll rates for Non-NY E-ZPass (currently 5.1 cents per mile for passenger cars) and Tolls By Mail rates (currently 5.8 cents per mile for passenger cars) will increase to 8.6 cents per mile for both groups by 2027.
Monday's meeting runs from 4-7 p.m. A stream will be available on the Thruway Authority's website.
To register, or for more information, click here.