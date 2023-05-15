A person entered the Fairfax, Va. office of Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly with a baseball bat on Monday morning and attacked two staffers after asking for the congressman, Connolly said in a statement. The suspect is in custody, Connolly and police said.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said. "The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devestating."

Virginia Rep. @GerryConnolly (D) says a person armed with a baseball bat entered his district office in Fairfax today and asked for him "before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff."



Staffers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/nvalhGHzRn — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) May 15, 2023

Fairfax City Police tweeted they were on the scene investigating "the assault of two staff members" and said they were being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police are currently on scene at 10680 Main Street #140, the office of Congressman Gerry Connolly, investigating the assault of two staff members. The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/y5R60MxdV2 — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) May 15, 2023

The police department did not immediately return a request for additional information from Spectrum News about the suspect or possible motives for the attack.

Connolly told CNN that the alleged assailant hit the staffers with a metal bat, hitting a senior aide in the head and an intern on the side. He told the outlet it was the intern's first day on the job.

The Virginia Democrat told CNN that the alleged assailant "was filled with out of control rage," damaging computers and shattering glass in a conference room.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called the attack "horrific" and expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their quick action.

"Earlier today, I spoke to Congressman Connolly to offer him and his staff the full support of the House Democratic Caucus family in the aftermath of this horrific attack," Jeffries said in a statement. "We are grateful for the members of law enforcement and medical professionals who swiftly acted to apprehend the suspect and care for the affected members of our Capitol Hill community."

