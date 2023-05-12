Ahead of National Police Week, starting May 14, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held his third annual “Back the Blue” bike ride through Washington, D.C., which included a stop at the nation’s permanent tribute to fallen police.

“We have a number of members elected to Congress who were in law enforcement themselves, so they understand what you go through each and every day that the uniform may be off but you're never off your job. You're always there to protect us,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said to law enforcement officials present.

The bike ride wound from the Capitol building to the Lincoln Memorial, and then to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the heart of downtown. McCarthy was joined on his ride by Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ariz., and Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., among others. A group of House Republicans, including conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined the riders at the memorial.

The memorial honors more than 23,000 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty since 1786. Members laid wreaths for fallen officers from their districts, including McCarthy. He dedicated a wreath for Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas, who was killed in 2021 while responding to a hostage situation.

McCarthy was also joined by Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger to lay a wreath in memory of fallen United States Capitol Police Officers.

"We want to pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives to protect and serve. They may be gone, but we want to ensure they are never forgotten," McCarthy said in his remarks. "Behind every name on this memorial is a story, a family, a community that has been changed forever. Each is worthy of being remembered.”

When asked by Spectrum News what sorts of legislative action House Republicans were considering to protect law enforcement, McCarthy promised that “next week, especially with National Police Week, there’ll be a number of bills coming.”

McCarthy also mentioned during his speech the House’s success in supporting police by overturning a Washington, D.C. bill overhauling the city’s criminal code earlier this year. The Republican-backed resolution was signed into law by President Joe Biden after it received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

"We want law enforcement to be able to go to their job, do it well and come home to their families,” said McCarthy.