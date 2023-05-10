A pandemic-era public health order used to turn away migrants and asylum seekers at the United States border is just days from being lifted, leading to fears that the border may soon be overwhelmed with migrants seeking entry to the U.S.

In the lead-up to the expiration of Title 42, the Biden administration is looking to alleviate concerns about the policy change.

What You Need To Know U.S. officials continue to detail the federal government's planned response to the lifting of a pandemic-era rule for deportations



More than 100 regional processing centers will be opened across the Americas, staffed by 140 federal agents, establishing legal migration pathways to the U.S., officials said



Officials also noted that the government plans to subject people arrested for illegal migration to deportation, a five-year ban on re-entry, criminal prosecution for repeated attempts and presumed ineligility for asylum

“The lifting of the Title 42 order does not mean the border is open,” DHS said in an April fact sheet. “When the Title 42 order lifts at 11:59 p.m. on May 11, the United States will return to using Title 8 immigration authorities to expeditiously process and remove individuals who arrive at the U.S. border unlawfully.”

State Department officials on Tuesday offered more details on the federal government’s planned response to lift Title 42 and return to Title 8, the section of federal law that enumerates the rules for processing migrants, including those for deportation. Title 8 was the rule in place until the Trump administration installed Title 42 in an effor to quickly expel migrants.

Officials said that the Biden-Harris administration will implement “a comprehensive, multi-agency, multi-country plan rooted in enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy to humanely manage the border.” That includes up to 1,000 asylum officers to handle interviews along the border, 24,000 law enforcement officers deployed to the border and 1,100 new border patrol processing coordinators.

Major portions of the U.S. plan are rooted in the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection presented at the Summit of the Americas last June, in which more than 20 leaders from across the Americas committed to plans promoting migration programs, labor programs, and plans to combat human smuggling. Administration officials said last year that the declaration is “centered around responsibility sharing…for countries that have been the most impacted by refugee and migration flows.”

That includes “expansion in lawful pathways to the U.S.,” including an approval process that admitted more than 100,000 people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela to the United States, as well as more than 100 “regional processing centers” throughout the Americas that seek to rapidly screen people at the border and determine if they’re eligible for any of the pathways to the U.S., Canada or Spain. Those centers will be staffed by more than 140 agents from DHS, the State Department and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The government is also pushing its own app for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP One, which it describes as a “single portal to a variety of CBP services,” including the ability to make appointments at points of entry. According to officials, appointments will start at up to 1,000 per day starting May 12, and may increase over time.

Officials also noted that, just as much as the government seeks to offer legal entry for migrants, it also seeks to punish illegal attempts at entering the country.

“Individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S. border, instead of pursuing these legal pathways, will be subject to the consequences of their act and should not allow themselves to be fooled by smugglers,” an official said. Those consequences will include expedited deportation that will generally happen within days, a five year ban on re-entry to the U.S., potential criminal prosecution for repeat attempts at crossing the border and presumed ineligibility for asylum in most cases.

Officials on the call also took care to speak to the government’s successes at the southern border — while also attempting to decry policies and political plays by GOP officials.

“We achieved over a 95% sustained drop in encounters at our shared border [between Mexico and the U.S.]” as a result of a commitment by Mexico to take up to 30,000 migrants from four non-Mexican countries, one official said.

A parole process intended to create a legal path for entry by Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants with American sponsors was blocked by a lawsuit filed by officials from 20 Republican-led states. According to CBS News, daily averages of migrant arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border fell by more than 40% after the parole program was put in place.

“Let’s be honest, there is far more that we could do if Congress would act,” one official said. “We know the next couple of days will be difficult, but we believe the plant that we’re putting in place is sustainable and will really set an example for the rest of the world.”