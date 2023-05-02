The U.S. Secret Service said Monday it blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Shortly before he was set to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration, Mayor Mohamed Khairullah said he received a call from the White House stating that he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests. He said the White House official did not explain why the Secret Service had blocked his entry.

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why



The Council on American-Islamic Relations informed Khairullah that a person with his name and birthdate was in a FBI dataset that CAIR's attorneys obtained in 2019

Khairullah, 47, informed the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations after he was told he would not be allowed to attend the event.

The group has called on the Biden administration to cease the FBI's dissemination of information from what is known as a Terrorist Screening Data Set that includes hundreds of thousands of individuals. The group informed Khairullah that a person with his name and birthdate was in a dataset that CAIR's attorneys obtained in 2019.

"I think the big question is: what are we going to do about the targeting of Arabs, Muslims, South Asians by federal agencies that are basically not telling us why we are being harassed at airports, border crossings, and now, for me, to be denied entry to the people's House is baffling," Khairullah saiid in a Tuesday morning interview with "CNN This Morning." "According to the Council on American Islamic Relations, I was placed on a list created by the FBI back in 2019."

"As I was returning to the U.S. from Turkey, where I was asked directly by a Customs and Border Patrol agent, and I quote, 'did you meet with any terrorists while you were in Turkey,'" the mayor continued.

On another occasion, he said he was briefly held at the U.S.-Canada border as he traveled back into the country with family.

Khairullah was an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump's travel ban that limited entry to the U.S. of citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries. He also has travelled to Bangladesh and Syria to do humanitarian work with the Syrian American Medical Society and the Watan Foundation.

“It left me baffled, shocked and disappointed," Khairullah said in a telephone interview with the Associated Press as he made his way home to New Jersey on Monday evening. “It’s not a matter of I didn’t get to go to a party. It’s why I did not go. And it’s a list that has targeted me because of my identity. And I don’t think the highest office in the United States should be down with such profiling.”

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why. Khairullah was elected to a fifth term as the borough's mayor in January.

“While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening,” Guglielmi said in a statement. “Unfortunately we are not able to comment further on the specific protective means and methods used to conduct our security operations at the White House.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred questions to the Secret Service, adding "the president was very proud to welcome nearly 400 Muslim Americans to celebrate Eid yesterday" and "celebrate along Muslim leaders from across the country."

"All I can tell you... is this is under the purview of the Secret Service," she said, declining to address Khairullah's claims he has yet to be told by the White House or Secret Service why he was denied.

Selaedin Maksut, executive director of the New Jersey chapter of CAIR, called the move “wholly unacceptable and insulting.”

"If these such incidents are happening to high-profile and well-respected American-Muslim figures like Mayor Khairullah, this then begs the question: what is happening to Muslims who do not have the access and visibility that the mayor has?” Maksut said.

The group said Khairullah helped the New Jersey Democratic Party compile names of local Muslim leadership to invite to the White House Eid celebration and over the weekend was a guest at an event at the New Jersey governor's mansion.

Khairullah was born in Syria, but his family was displaced in the midst of the government crackdowns by Hafez al-Assad's government in the early 1980s. His family fled to Saudi Arabia before moving to Prospect Park in 1991. He has lived there since.

He became a U.S. citizen in 2000 and was elected to his first term as the town's mayor in 2001. He also spent 14 years as a volunteer firefighter in his community.

Khairullah said he made seven trips to Syria with humanitarian aid organizations between 2012 and 2015 as a civil war ravaged much of the country.

“I am Syrian and you know it was very difficult to see what we saw on TV and and social media, and not respond to help people,” he told the AP. “I mean we felt very helpless.”

On CNN, Khairullah said he would accept an invitation to return to the White House "under the condition that we are going to discuss the secret list and the tartgeting of Muslims, South Asians, Middle Easterners, and anybody."

"No one should be targeted, especially as an American citizen," Khairullah said. "If someone like me, who has a high profile — who has clearly served their community, who has demonstrated dedication to local community and global community — can be targeted like that, I have someone who can speak on my behalf. The average citizen doesn't know who to turn to and who to speak to."

"There has to be a system of checks and balances on how these agencies are adding people to the list while denying there is such lists," he added.