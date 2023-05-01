Time is ticking for Congress and the president to raise the nation's borrowing limit to avert a potential economic catastrophe.

So far, talks between House Republican leaders and the White House have stalled, though on Monday President Joe Biden invited House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other congressional leaders to a meeting next week to negotiate after the Treasury Department said the country could default on its debt as early as June 1.

"It's also about protecting the future as we prioritize, and our children's future," Texas Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington, chairman of the House budget, said at a press conference.

Arrington played a leading role in shepherding the House Republican proposal to raise the government's borrowing limit in exchange for steep spending cuts.

"You are in a place where you can't borrow the trillions of dollars that you need to support senior safety nets, to support the military, to support a farm bill and our food supply," Arrington told Spectrum News. "At that point, it's an irreparable and catastrophic situation. And then our children inherit a country that is far different than what we've experienced."

The Lubbock Republican is the new chair of the Budget Committee, and with Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth leading appropriations, Texans have an outsized say in fiscal matters in this 118th Congress.

"It's why businesses are leaving places like California, coming to Texas, because it's a more job and business-friendly state," said Arrington. "And I think those are the elements that we have to have in place if we're going to rein in the spending, reduce our debt to GDP and restore fiscal sanity in this town here in Washington, D.C."

Biden insists that the debt ceiling be raised without any strings attached, as it was three times under former President Donald Trump.

Democratic leaders call Arrington's bill dead on arrival in the Senate.

"If anything, we have taken a costly step backward," said Democratic Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Arrington didn't explicitly say his must-haves in a debt ceiling negotiation but said he first expects a counteroffer.

"What comes back? I don't know. But there's got to be some year-over-year deficit spending reduction in the final analysis; that is the ultimate measure of success," said Arrington. "What are we spending next year relative to what we spent this year, and did it go down?"

Arrington admits that some spending was needed to get the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We spent a lot of money as a country, in this unprecedented situation with the pandemic. Some of that money was necessary. A whole lot of it was totally unnecessary,” said Arrington.

He previously worked for George W. Bush's gubernatorial and presidential administrations and was a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation chief of staff.

When asked about his vision for the budget committee, he said part of it is being a communicator.

"Every American is struggling with this economy, and with inflation and soaring interest rates," said Arrington. "They're making cuts in their budgets; they have to change their spending habits. And yet the president and my Democrat colleagues are refusing to do that. That's the message that I've been tasked with taking to the American people."

Democrats in Texas and elsewhere are slamming the spending cuts in the Republican plan, saying the reductions will devastate everyday Americans.

Arrington defends the legislation, including expanded work requirements for food stamps and Medicaid, and says America must get its finances in order.