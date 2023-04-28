A Community Engagement Committee will aim to keep the local concerns and needs of the Central New York community front and center as the region transitions and prepares for Micron Technology’s massive chip manufacturing facility that will be built in Clay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday in Syracuse.

The 15-member panel is designed to make sure the regional needs of training workers, education systems, housing, child care support and infrastructure are addressed in the coming years as the project takes hold.

It will be made up of Micron representatives and familiar regional people and institutions, including Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District Superintendent Donna J. DeSiato, Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski, SUNY Oswego Chief of Staff Kristi Eck, and leadership members of the Onondaga Nation, Empire State Development, Syracuse Community Health, Food Bank of Central New York and others.

The committee will be co-chaired by Melanie Littlejohn, vice president for customer and community engagement at National Grid, and Tim Penix, vice president of SUNY Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center.

“It’s imperative we have the local voices guiding decisions,” Gov. Hochul said Friday in Syracuse.

Micron will build a chip manufacturing facility in the White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, composing of four 600,000-square-foot “clean rooms,” on that site, which will be roughly 40 football fields in size, making it one of the largest construction projects in North America. It will bring thousands of jobs and invest up to $100 billion in the region over the next 20 years.

“We want to make Micron not just a great place to work here. We want to make Clay and the surrounding communities a great place to live,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who visited the Clay site Friday morning.

Micron itself is investing $250 million into the transformation process and the state is investing $150 million to that effort.

“Micron, no matter where I go in New York state, they know the name, they know the impact and they know the possibilities,” Hochul said.

Earlier this month, the company and officials unveiled a partnership that will bring together colleges, universities, and community partners to invest in workforce development in the semiconductor industry.